Fredericktown, MO city officials working to keep water infrastructure up to code

We all expect the water coming out of our tap to be safe to drink.

Just last year, state standards regulating tap water were tightened, and in Fredericktown city officials tell us how they are keeping their treatment plants up to code.

Construction crews have been building Fredericktown's new water treatment plant for a while and it's expected to take two more months to complete.

The city is adding in a new way to better treat the water and even save the city money in the long term. They're adding two new basins to help purify the water, and even switching to a new sterilization system to keep the levels up to state requirements.

This whole project is tallying up to around $1 million, and the city's water superintendent says it's all thanks to a taxpayer vote.

"This is something that the citizens voted before for us, to be able to use the tax money from sales tax... to pay for these projects... and it will be paid back through part of the tax fund," said Junior Shell, Fredericktown Water Superintendent.

The tax is also paying for repair to the distribution route for the water, as well as a UV room to clean the water out even more.

Shell said that the water is safe right now and it would take a life time of heavy water intake to even reach a point where you might possibly see any effects.

