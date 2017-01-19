Citizens Electric announces solar project in Ste. Genevieve, MO

Citizens Electric announced plans on Thursday to partner with its wholesale power partner, Wabash Valley Power (WVPA), to build a solar array in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The Ste. Genevieve Industrial Development Corporation provided land for the project which adds solar power into the portfolio for both Wabash Valley Power and Citizens Electric.

"I am proud to announce that Ste. Genevieve will be home to a new 500kw solar array. Our partnership with the Ste. Genevieve Industrial Corporation was instrumental in bringing the project to our area,” said Van Robinson, CEO of Citizens Electric Corporation.

“As a result, our members that want solar will have that option available.” -

The array is part of a larger cooperative solar project by Wabash Valley Power that includes a new solar array in each of the three states served by WVPA.

WVPA has contracted with Solential Energy, of Carmel, Indiana to build the arrays.

In addition, WVPA is planning to acquire existing arrays from four member cooperatives for a total solar generation of 1.8 Megawatts.

Construction begins in April 2017 and concludes by the end of summer 2017, weather permitting. More information on how members can purchase solar energy from this cooperative solar offering will be forthcoming from Citizens Electric.

