Cape Girardeau mom excited after Pres. Obama commutes her son's sentence

President Obama has shortened the sentences of more than 1,700 prisoners, including a Cape Girardeau man.

In 2005, Christopher Depree was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a drug charge and now with President Obama's approval, his family will be seeing him a lot sooner than originally planned.

"Helpless, there was nothing I could do, nothing I could say to rescue him," his mom, Alice Depree said.

That's how Depree said she felt when her son, Christopher, was sent to jail in 2005.

"I couldn't save him," she said. "[I] couldn't get him out, I just felt really helpless."

Sixteen years ago, Christopher Depree was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison and four years of supervised release for distribution of cocaine.

While in prison, his mom said Depree didn't allow jail time to keep him from reaching his goals.

In 2016, he graduated with his bachelor's degree from Mount Marty College.

Now at the beginning of the year, Depree told his mom the news that he would be released sooner than he was expected.

"I said 'don't play with me!'" Alice Depree said. "I thought he was joking with me, I mean he was like I'm coming home and I was like yea in august and he was like no mom I'll probably will be home by the end of the month."

His family said they are thankful for President Obama giving Depree a new chance at life.

"I think everything he did was great," his aunt, Rose Depree said. "Not only for me, but for anybody family that is in jail for drugs."

Now with a degree and a new outlook on life, one of his nieces says she can't wait to have Depree back with the family.

"It motivates me because you don't see too many people in prison still going to college trying to accomplish dreams and he's coming out as a new person, fresh start and leaving the past behind," Beyonce Depree said.

Depree's mom, Alice, said she plans to have a barbecue celebration when he gets home.

