Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the U.S.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.

President-elect Trump took the oath of office around 11 a.m. CST.

A Jackson, MO native was part of the Missouri State University Chorale that performed during the inauguration.

He arrived in Washington on Thursday for the three days of inaugural festivities.

With the forecast showing rain and highs in the 40s on Friday, many noted the Secret Service will prohibit umbrellas in the ticketed areas of the Mall. In the non-ticketed areas, small "tote" umbrellas are ok.

From a stop at church in the morning to the swearing-in to the last dance of the evening, you can click here for some things to watch for on Inauguration Day.

Some area Representatives who will not be attending the inauguration include:

Luis Gutierrez IL-04 (Chicago)

Lacy Clay MO-01 (St. Louis)

Steve Cohen TN-01 (Memphis)

John Yarmuth KY-03 (Louisville)

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth released the following statement on Friday following the inauguration.

“Today is an important day because—no matter what part of this nation we are from or which political party we belong to—we are united as Americans, as citizens of the greatest democracy on earth. Today, as we have for hundreds of years, we saw the peaceful transition of power and once again demonstrated to the world what true democracy really is. “Whether you agree with our new President’s policies or not, this day would not have been possible were it not for the blood spilled by those who have worn our nation’s uniform and borne the burden of our nation’s battles. Regardless of who takes the oath of office, the peaceful transition of power from one President to the next also honors the sacrifices made by those who have fought to ensure that, as President Lincoln said, a ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.’ “It is in that spirit, and with recognition for those who’ve sacrificed greatly for me to be here today, that I am ready to work with the new administration to jumpstart our economy, create good-paying jobs for Illinoisans and make significant investments in our infrastructure. I am also committed to fighting attempts to restrict the civil rights of any American, attempts to roll back policies that help Illinoisans and attempts to pass policies that needlessly put our Veterans, our troops or our national security at risk.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated President Trump.

"I think it's important for all Americans - regardless of party - to remember the significance of Inauguration Day, as we celebrate our nation's rich electoral tradition and begin to move our country forward together," McConnell said.

He continued:

“On behalf of the Senate, I’d like to express our gratitude to each individual — from law enforcement personnel to inaugural committee staff to congressional staff and volunteers — whose efforts made this event a success. I would like to again congratulate President Trump and Vice President Pence on today’s inauguration. We are eager to work with you and the Administration in advancing policies that can improve the lives of the American people. “So today marks a new beginning. We’re faced with many new opportunities. We’re faced with some new challenges too. I’ll have more to say on that in the coming days. But for now, the Senate remains hard at work as we move forward with the confirmation process of President Trump’s nominees. We’ll have an opportunity to confirm some today."

You can click here for a slideshow of pictures of lawmakers boycotting the inauguration.

Someone who will be at the inauguration, the 18th he's attended in his lifetime, is a 91-year-old man from New Jersey. Check out his story by clicking here.

You can find more stories and slideshows on Inauguration Day by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.