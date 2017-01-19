Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the U.S.

Native American Art filled the Francis E. Robinson Event Center in Perryville, Missouri where hundreds came out to learn about the culture of the Heartland's past.
Getting in and out of Springfield from the east may take a little longer for a while.
By JESSE J. HOLLAND Associated Press Former President Barack Obama has met with at-risk youth in his hometown of Chicago before his first major post-presidency speech.
Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Union County, Illinois on Saturday night.
Mike Leake allowed two runs over six innings and drove in two runs to lead St. Louis to a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Cardinals' sixth win in seven games.
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.
