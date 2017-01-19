Patterson, MO teen's illness puzzles doctors, family looks for answers

Dawn says before the syndrome took over Bane loved to work on the farm with his animals. (Source: Dawn Adams)

They went to two hospitals in Missouri, before spending six weeks at Greenville Children's in South Carolina. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

On his last birthday he never imagined he wouldn't be able to get out of bed. (Source: Dawn Adams)

Even though there are moments of despair - the family refuses to give up hope. (Source: Dawn Adams)

A teen in Wayne County is bedridden after a mysterious illness takes over his muscles. (Source: Dawn Adams)

A teen in Wayne County, Missouri is bedridden after a mysterious illness takes over his muscles.

Now, his family hopes someone can help them find a cure.

A year ago Bane Adams could walk and see, but now his life is much different.

The 15-year-old Patterson teen hopes you share his story to bring awareness and find answers.

"I don't know how much longer my son can take this. I really don't. We're trying to keep his spirits up, but it's been a year," said Bane's mom Dawn Adams.

Bane turned 15 years old this week.

On his last birthday, he never imagined he wouldn't be able to get out of bed.

"My entire body hurts constantly," Bane said.

His mom said the illness came on fast.

"We thought it was growing pains. We took him to the doctor. They didn't find anything, and then he started where he wasn't able to walk on one of his legs because the pain in his knees was so bad," Dawn said.

They went to two hospitals in Missouri, before spending six weeks at Greenville Children's in South Carolina.

"We found out he has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. It causes his connective tissues to become like elastic," Dawn said.

"I can bend my fingers back and lie them on the back of my hand. I can twist my foot behind my head. I've never been able to do anything like this," Bane said.

But the diagnosis doesn't cover all of Bane's symptoms.

Soon his muscles gave out on him, and his eyes couldn't handle daylight.

"I can't even take off my glasses," Bane said.

Dawn said before the syndrome took over Bane loved to work on the farm with his animals.

Now, they had to give them up.

"Since I've lost all this It's becoming difficult. It's very tiring," Bane said.

"He's scared. He wants to run and play," Dawn said.

Even though there are moments of despair, the family refuses to give up hope.

"My hope is that there will be a few, or just one specialist said, 'Hey, I'm willing to dedicate myself to help you find out what's going on with your son,'" Dawn said.

No matter how hard that road might be.

"I want to be healed. I want to basically get through all this," Bane said.

"My hope is that I want to see my son walk again, and I know it's going to happen," Dawn said.

Bane went through genetic testing in Greenville, but the results were inconclusive.

Dawn said next week they are headed to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and hope they will find some answers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.