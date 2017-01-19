Crash on SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County causes lane closure

A viewer reports traffic was back up on Interstate 55 south between Hwy 32 and Ozora exit. (Source: Leslie French, cNews)

All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open after a crash in Ste. Genevieve County.

One lane was shut down Thursday afternoon from about the 147 mile marker south to the 144 mile marker.

The Missouri Department of Transportation confirms a crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.

A KFVS employee driving through the area said she saw two cars involved.

Leslie French sent us a picture as she was at a dead stop in backed up traffic. She said she was stuck between Highway 32 and the Ozora Exit and had been stuck for at least 15 minutes.

