Crash on SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County causes lane closure

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sargent Clark Parrot said officials are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a Stoddard County vehicle.
Comic con was back in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 22! Sci-fans packed the Osage Center from super hero enthusiasts to pop culture gurus.
At 6:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers located 30-year-old Dustin Lee Redmon in Paducah, Kentucky.
The fifth annual Chris Parson's Southeast Missouri SWAT Challenge kicked off Saturday, April 22 in Fredericktown, Missouri.
Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
