House in Poplar Bluff struck by multiple bullets, police look for answers

Police in Poplar Bluff are actively investigating after a home was hit by several bullets on Wednesday night, all while a family of four was inside.

According to the homeowners, it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Street.

Investigators on the case said they do not have any suspects in the case, and it's not clear why someone fired at the house.

The homeowner said her son was asleep on the other side of the kitchen wall that was hit by a bullet.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call police.

