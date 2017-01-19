Bertrand man accused of sodomizing a child

The investigation into a separate sexual abuse allegation leads to the arrest of a Bertrand man on several charges.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, an investigation into Billy Ray Willis, 62, lead them to believe that he engaged in "deviate sexual intercourse" with a child younger than 14-years-old.

Willis faces three counts of statutory sodomy in the 1st degree, child molestation in the 1st degree, and four counts of incest.

If convicted on the sodomy charges, Willis could be sentenced to life in prison.

He remains in the Mississippi County Jail on $500,000 bond.

