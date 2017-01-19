Merryman House's first capital campaign awarded two grants

The Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust (Trust) has awarded Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (Merryman House) a $125,000 challenge grant.

The domestic crisis shelter exceeded its $125,000 goal by the December deadline by raising a total of $132,750.

As of now, Merryman House has raised 78% of the $3.7 MM goal for its first ever capital campaign, with a little under $800,000 remaining.

The Trust awarded two different grants; the first was a cash award of $125,000 for Merryman House’s capital campaign to purchase and renovate the former McCracken County School Board location.

The second was a challenge grant of $125,000 that encouraged the community to give to the Merryman House capital campaign.

The Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust matched new cash gifts dollar-for dollar made by Dec. 15, 2016, up to $125,000.

This resulted in 26 new donors for the Merryman House funding.

“My words would not adequately express my gratitude and the deep thanks of our Board of Directors to the trustees of the Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust for their investment into saving, building, and changing lives,” said Mary Foley, Executive Director of the Merryman House. “We are overwhelmed by the way our community has stepped up to help survivors of domestic violence in our region.”

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and Merryman House jointly purchased the former McCracken County School Board property.

The property has eight institutional buildings and about 26 acres, and will become the campus where both nonprofits will work together to provide substance and domestic abuse services.

Merryman House continues to seek corporate, individual, and foundation support for the new campus development.

If you would like to donate to the capital campaign or learn more, please contact Gina Leeper at this email.

To get further information about the Merryman House, please contact Mary Foley at 270-443-6001 or at this email; or visit this website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.