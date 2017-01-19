Crews respond to trash truck fire in Dexter

The fifth annual Chris Parson's Southeast Missouri SWAT Challenge kicked off Saturday, April 22 in Fredericktown, Missouri.
Officers with the Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing adult with a reported developmental disability.
Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild.
The Fulton Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 298 Claymine Rd in Fulton, Missouri at 7:30 a.m.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 is investigating a male and female who are suspected of robbery from the Walmart on Factory Outlet Rd in Hanson, Kentucky.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.
The Tegu, a large lizard that is popular as an exotic pet, can be a major pest when pet owners realize they're in for a little more than they bargained for.
The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered.
