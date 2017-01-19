Mississippi County caretaker arrested for stealing

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
We've been telling you that a lot of people are excited about the upcoming eclipse on August 21st.
We've been telling you that a lot of people are excited about the upcoming eclipse on August 21st.
McCracken County High School juniors Madelyn Buckingham, Caroline Dew, Hannah Ferrell, Carlissa Frederich, Allison Housman, Bailynn Peeler, Brooke Rosin, Ian Morgan, McKenzie Moss, Ian Pitt, Trey Pullen, Ethan Schaaf, Andrew Schofield and William Sykes have been chosen as scholars and juniors Alexis Cryts and Carter Gray have been chosen as alternates for the 2017 Kentucky Governor's Scholars Program.
McCracken County High School juniors Madelyn Buckingham, Caroline Dew, Hannah Ferrell, Carlissa Frederich, Allison Housman, Bailynn Peeler, Brooke Rosin, Ian Morgan, McKenzie Moss, Ian Pitt, Trey Pullen, Ethan Schaaf, Andrew Schofield and William Sykes have been chosen as scholars and juniors Alexis Cryts and Carter Gray have been chosen as alternates for the 2017 Kentucky Governor's Scholars Program.
Lourdes Hospice is offering a free camp that is open to children, teens and their parents or guardians who are grieving called Camp Robin..
Lourdes Hospice is offering a free camp that is open to children, teens and their parents or guardians who are grieving called Camp Robin..
The Callery pear tree, better known as Bradford pear tree is an invasive species, and the Missouri Department of Conservation encourages homeowners and landscapers to avoid planting these trees.
The Callery pear tree, better known as Bradford pear tree is an invasive species, and the Missouri Department of Conservation encourages homeowners and landscapers to avoid planting these trees.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.