Mississippi County caretaker arrested for stealing

A Mississippi County woman is facing a felony charge for stealing money, medications and household appliances from an elderly woman's home.

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began this week when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of the items missing.

Surveillance video showed caretaker Julia Ann Marcum, 48, of East Prairie stealing money from a safe inside the elderly victim’s home.

The next day, Captain Barry Morgan interviewed Marcum and gathered evidence to believe that Marcum had allegedly stolen meat, medications, appliances and several thousand dollars from the elderly woman over the last year.

Marcum is charged with stealing, a class D felony and is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.