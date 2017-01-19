2 teens arrested for stealing truck from Paducah dealership, possessing drugs and alcohol

Two teenagers are facing pretty serious charges after allegedly stealing a truck from Stacy Motors and taking it for a joy ride.

According to the Paducah Police Department, officers were called to the business around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 after an officer noticed a red truck and white car pull in and out of several parking lots along Park Avenue.

When the vehicles stopped on the lot of Stacy Motors, the officer noticed both vehicles were empty and spotted two people inside the dealership.

Officer Chris Fearon said the two ran toward the back of the business as he got to the front doors. One of the teens came outside willingly, and the other came out when Fearon told the teen to do so.

During a search of the building, officers found a loaded 45-caliber pistol underneath a desk. The teens told officers they'd found the gun under the seat of the car they'd borrowed from a friend and took it inside the dealership.

The two, ages 14 and 15, admitted they'd broken into the dealership to "hang out" and got the keys to the truck, which was for sale, and drove it to the area of Barkley Regional Airport. The truck was damaged during the drive.

Investigators say they also admitted to taking several bottles of liquor from a fridge at the dealership.

Those bottles were found in the back seat of the car along with a pill bottle containing several kinds of medication.

Both teens face charges of theft by unlawful taking, first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. One of the teens also faces a charge of possession of a handgun by a minor.

They were taken to the McCracken County Juvenile detention center.

