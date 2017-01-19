Poplar Bluff man arrested on warrants, 2 women arrested for hel - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff man arrested on warrants, 2 women arrested for helping him

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Cortez Jones (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Cortez Jones (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
Elizabeth Cross (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Elizabeth Cross (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
Brenda King (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Brenda King (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
A Poplar Bluff man is behind bars and two women face charges for allegedly helping him hide from officers who were looking for him.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers from the department along with others from the Butler County Sheriff's Department, SEMO Drug Task Force, and Missouri State Highway Patrol tried to contact Cortez Jones, 39, around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

As officers approached, Cortez allegedly ran into a wooded area. Investigators searched the area, but didn't find him.

Two women were interviewed. Elizabeth Cross, 38, of Poplar Bluff, and Brenda King, 55, of Doniphan, both denied knowing anything about Jones' whereabouts.

Less than three hours later, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department spotted Jones riding in a car traveling on Highway 60.

They followed the car even as the driver tried to get away. The driver stopped on a rural Carter County Road where Jones was arrested.

He was arrested on warrants charging him with a hit and run, possession of marijuana, non-support, and possession of a controlled substance.

King and Cross were also in the car.

They were both arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

