Two men arrested after a high speed chase in Weakley Co., TN

Two men face multiple charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County.

Sheriff's deputies tried to serve John Calvin Elkins, of Martin, Tennessee, a violation of probation warrant while he was in the lobby of the sheriff's department, but investigators say he decided to jump into his car and drive off to avoid it.

During the chase involving officers from the Dresden Police Department and the sheriff's department, Elkins allegedly drove one deputy's car off the road on Greenfield Highway 54.

Officers lost Elkins during the chase on Sunday, Jan. 15, and on Wednesday, Jan. 18, agencies found him in the passenger seat of a red 2002 Chevrolet Malibu on Rock Mclain Road in Dresden.

When deputies tried to pull the car over, the driver Billy Ray McDaniel, 30, of Sharon, Tenn., hit a patrol vehicle and almost hit Chief Deputy Mark Black who was out of his car.

Investigators say McDaniel took off at a high rate of speed headed towards Palmersville and hit the same patrol car and a second car in the process.

When McDaniel finally stopped, Elkins allegedly jumped out and ran into a cornfield.

He was tackled nearby.

Investigators said drug paraphernalia was thrown from the car during the chase.

Elkins and McDaniel both face multiple charges.

Elkins was already on probation for a previous drug charge and has also been arrested for promotion of meth manufacturing. He now faces additional charges including: three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, driving on a revoked or suspended license, resisting stop halt frisk, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and violation of probation

McDaniel faces three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

They're both behind bars.

