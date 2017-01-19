Chat with the Chief in Carterville

The Carterville Police Department is holding its second "Chat with the Chief" event on Monday, January 23.

Chief Heather Reno and several members of the department will be available to meet informally with the public at the Pizza and Pasta Express in downtown Carterville from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Carterville Area Rotary Club is sponsoring the meeting so that citizens can provide feedback, ideas and ask questions.

Refreshments will be provided.

