Paducah lineman electrocuted on the job to be laid to rest

A lineman for Jackson Purchase Electric will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Josh "Frank" Franklin, 28, of Paducah passed away on Monday, January 16 at a hospital in Nashville, TN.

Franklin was electrocuted on Jan. 6 while he was working to restore power.

He leaves behind his wife and two young children along with other family and friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 20 at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah. It runs from 4-8 p.m.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fallen Lineman Foundation or through the family's Go Fund Me page.

