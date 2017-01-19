Princeton, KY father & young son hurt in crash involving a deer

A Caldwell County, Ky. crash is under investigation after a father and his 5-year-old son were injured.

The crash happened about three-miles North of Princeton on KY 293 around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Kentucky State Police, 34-year-old Michael PPoole was attempting to pass another vehicle when his car hit a deer that ran out in front of him.

PPoole reportedly swerved to miss the deer but lost control of the car.

The car then went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, rolled-over, and then landed upright in a driveway.

Troopers report that PPoole was not wearing a seat belt and his son was buckled up in a child safety seat in the back seat.

PPoole was flown to deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN with unknown injuries.

His son was taken by ambulance to Caldwell County Hospital with unknown injuries.

