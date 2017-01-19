Crash in Paducah sends one to the hospital

Normal traffic has resumed on a portion of Interstate 24 eastbound between Exit 7 and Exit 11.
Poplar Bluff Police are asking the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday.
Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Illinois' continued state budget problems have prompted S&P Global Ratings to downgrade the credit worthiness of six state universities and the City Colleges of Chicago .
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois hosted a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Southern Illinois University.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.
