Crash in Paducah sends one to the hospital

A driver lost control of their vehicle in Paducah and ended up in the hospital.

Joe M. Poyner, 42, from Paducah, was driving his 2007 Ford Fusion eastbound on Cairo Road when he lost control of his vehicle and tried to over correct himself.

The vehicle went off the road and struck several trees and a utility pole before stopping.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded the accident at the 3700 block of Cairo Road at about 4:42 a.m. and the road was closed for about an hour and a half.

Mercy Regional EMS treated and transported Poyner to an area hospital.

Other agencies responded to assist including the Concord Fire Department, Paducah power systems and Stinnett’s towing service.

