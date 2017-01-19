This week in music: 1960 El Paso

Let's drop a couple of quarters in our juke box of memories.

This morning we check out some songs being played on the radio and on juke boxes in malt shops and bars from this week in 1960.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Miss Toni Fisher at number five with The Big Hurt. It was the first song to feature a musical effect known as phasing or flanging. It made the song feel like it was from a shortwave radio broadcast.

We talked about juke boxes earlier. The song at number four got a lot of juke box plays. Running Bear by Johnny Preston tells the story of a young Indian Brave and Little White Dove who's tribes were at war. The song was written by J. P. Richardson, The Big Bopper. Richardson provided backing vocals on the record along with country music legend George Jones.

At number three was Freddie Cannon with Way Down Yonder in New Orleans. The song dates back to 1922 and has been covered throughout the years by acts like Frankie Laine, Jan and Dean and Harry Connick Jr.

Frankie Avalon was at number two with Why. It was Avalon's second number one hit following Venus. It also has the distinction of being the final number one song of the 1950's and the first number one song of the 1960's.

The song which replaced Why at the top of the charts is classic country crossover hit. El Paso is the biggest hit in the career of Marty Robbins. It's known for it's Spanish guitar and the story of a cowboy who kills a man and flees El Paso only to return to meet his death. The song introduces us to the cowboy, wicked Feleena the girl that he loved, Rosa's Cantina and the badlands of New Mexico.

