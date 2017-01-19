January 20 celebrity birthdays

She's a political campaign manager, strategist and pollster. When Donald Trump was elected last November, she became the first woman to successfully head a presidential campaign. Ironically, her birthday falls on inauguration day. Kellyanne Conway is 50 today.

He was the second person to ever walk on the moon. He stepped on the lunar surface just moments after Neil Armstrong. But he was the first person to ever hold a religious service on the moon. He's a Presbyterian and he secretly took communion on the lunar surface--which also became the first food consumed on the moon. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 87 today.

He's a country singer who's coming to the Show Me Center on February 10th. You'll see him perform hits like Country Must Be Country Wide, Bottoms Up and You Don't Know Her Like I Do. Brantley Gilbert is 32 today.

He's a guitarist and vocalist for the rock band KISS. You heard him on some of the band's biggest hits including: I Was Made for Loving You, Detroit Rock City and Lick It Up. When the band wore make-up he had the Starchily persona. Paul Stanley is 65 today.

