Hickory, KY man faces multiple charges for drugs and burglary

A man faces multiple charges after a burglary leads to multiple charges including drugs in Farmington.

Deputies responded to a call on January 11th, 2017.

The investigation led to serving a search warrant for the home of 26-year-old Marshall Dowdy of Hickory, KY.

Deputies found several of the items that were reported stolen from the burglary found inside the home.

Law enforcement also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside Dowdy's home.

The Graves County Sheriff's Department charged Dowdy with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also is serving two outstanding bench warrants.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.