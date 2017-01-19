Reward offered for dog found mutilated and abandoned in Detroit

A dog found with it's ears and nose cut off in Detroit, Michigan is now at the center of an animal cruelty case.

The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for brutally disfiguring the rottweiler.

The dog was found on the southwest side of Detroit Tuesday, January 17th, after a concerned citizen alerted the Humane Society.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, one of the society's lead cruelty investigators. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

Along with the injuries to the dog's head, it also suffered cuts to it's tail and back legs.

"This animal deserves justice," said Ramos.

