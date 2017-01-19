Four things to know on Thursday 1/19

It's Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Keep your rain gear handy, you’ll need it on this Thursday, January 19th. Brian says it will rain on and off across the Heartland all day. Temperatures will remain mild, though. Waking up expect temps in the 40s. We’ll warm up to around 50 degrees. FIRST ALERT: The weekend looks warmer, but still rainy.

Making Headlines:

Avalanche: Video shows a man being rescued from a hotel covered in snow after an avalanche in central Italy. Rescue teams are using shovels to dig through hoping to find for even more people. At least 30 people are said to be missing. It happened following a series of earthquakes. What's really incredible some guests managed to send text messages to emergency phone numbers about being trapped. Dozens of people are feared dead.

Iran fire: A high-rise building on fire has collapsed in Iran's capital Tehran killing at least 30-fire-fighters. Iranian state television said it's unclear if anyone was trapped inside. But before the collapse, authorities told state-run television that at least 38 people had been injured. The building was among the first high-rise buildings in Tehran.

Jewish Center threats: Developing now, federal authorities are investigating threats to Jewish centers nationwide, including one in Missouri. So far, there has been bomb threats reported in 18 states including one in Creve Coeur. Authorities said so far, these threats do not appear to be credible, but centers should still take them seriously. The F-B-I and the civil rights division of the Justice Department are investigating.

Kennett factory closes: Today 92 workers at the Manac Factory in Kennett will be without a job the factory is closing its doors. Kennett Mayor Bob Hancock says the company made the decision because there is a lack of qualified workers in the area. A man who once worked in a nearby plant said he knows the majority of the employees at Manac. He said after working at another plant for several years- he know's the frustration these 92 employees are feeling.

