Four things to know on Thursday 1/19

Normal traffic has resumed on a portion of Interstate 24 eastbound between Exit 7 and Exit 11.
Poplar Bluff Police are asking the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday.
Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Illinois' continued state budget problems have prompted S&P Global Ratings to downgrade the credit worthiness of six state universities and the City Colleges of Chicago .
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois hosted a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Southern Illinois University.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.
