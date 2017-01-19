Heartland sports scores from 1/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 1/19

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 1/18

NCAA Basketball

(Men)

SIU-84
Drake-88
F/OT

Alabama-68
Missouri-56

(Women)

SEMO-69
SIUE-70

UT Martin-70
Eastern Illinois-80
F/OT

H.S.Basketball

(Boys)

Marion-61
Anna-Jonesboro-55

Herrin-74
Cairo-65

W. Frankfort-52
Carterville-50

Superman Classic

Charleston-98
Goreville-94
F/OT

Paducah Tilghman-66
Massac County-37

(Girls)

ST. Vincent-59
Jefferson-56

