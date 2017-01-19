Heartland sports scores from 1/19

Adam Wainwright homered and drove in four runs while getting his first victory of the season, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Friday night.
Adam Wainwright homered and drove in four runs while getting his first victory of the season, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Friday night.
Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Murray State baseball team defeated Southeast Missouri State Friday in Murray by a score of 9-7 in ten innings. Jack Hranec homered for the 2nd time for the Racers to win it in the 10th. The winning pitcher for Murray State was Derrik Watson. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The Murray State baseball team defeated Southeast Missouri State Friday in Murray by a score of 9-7 in ten innings. Jack Hranec homered for the 2nd time for the Racers to win it in the 10th. The winning pitcher for Murray State was Derrik Watson. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
When you start a new program, sometimes it takes time for the wins to come. For the Kelly girls soccer team, the wins are coming in year three.
When you start a new program, sometimes it takes time for the wins to come. For the Kelly girls soccer team, the wins are coming in year three.
A lot of speculation these days surrounding the future of the Murray State Athletics program. Will they stay or will they go?
A lot of speculation these days surrounding the future of the Murray State Athletics program. Will they stay or will they go?