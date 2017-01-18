SEMO women's basketball team loses 70-69 to SIU Edwardsville with shot at buzzer

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer at SIU Edwardsville on Wednesday night 70-69.

Redhawks guard Adrianna Murphy hit a go ahead shot with about one second to play but SIUE answered back with a game winner at the buzzer.

With the loss SEMO falls to 2-4 while SIU Edwardsville improves to 2-4.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.