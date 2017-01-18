Behavioral healthcare provider receives $4.5M in grants for programs in TN, southern IL

Poplar Bluff Police are asking the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday.
Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Illinois' continued state budget problems have prompted S&P Global Ratings to downgrade the credit worthiness of six state universities and the City Colleges of Chicago .
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois hosted a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Southern Illinois University.
A Sikeston, Missouri man is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jeremy T. Guyton in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on April 14.
