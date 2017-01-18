ISP Dist. 22 announces 2016 activity, enforcement numbers

Illinois State Police District 22 announced enforcement figures for 2016.

District 22 includes Union, Pulaski, Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Hardin Counties.

Troopers recorded a total of 16,624 incidents during the year.

In addition, enforcement figures totaled 6,852 citations and 9,082 written warnings, including 3,492 speeding citations, 101 DUIs, 938 seat belt citations, 55 child restraint citations, 2,048 written warnings for speeding, and 312 criminal arrests.

Troopers also assisted 1,785 motorists, conducted 3,243 motor carrier safety inspections, and investigated 400 traffic crashes.

Of those crashes investigated by District 22, nine were fatal traffic crashes resulting in 10 fatalities.

During the year, 4,924 citations were issued for “Fatal Four” violations.

These violations are most associated with fatal traffic crashes and include Speeding, DUI, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt and Distracted Driving.

Illinois State Police is Committed to Driving Zero Fatalities to a Reality.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.