President Obama commutes sentence of 2 SE MO men, pardons a third

A man from Benton, Missouri was pardoned by President Barack Obama while two others, one from Cape Girardeau and one from Caruthersville, had their sentences commuted.

It was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that President Obama had granted 209 commutations and 64 pardons. He has granted more commutations than any other president in the nation's history.

Marvin Glyn Ferrell, Jr. of Benton was sentenced to seven months in prison for mail fraud in 1994. He was also put on supervised release for two years and given a $10,000 fine along with $70,000 restitution. President Obama pardoned him.

Christopher M. DePree was sentenced in November 2005 to more than 15 years in prison and four years of supervised release for distribution of a substance containing 5 grams or more of cocaine base.

His prison sentence was commuted to expire on July 16, 2017.

Timmy Nathan Johnson of Caruthersville was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, money laundering, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful drug use in possession of a firearm in 2009.

The president commuted his sentence to 24 years in prison under the condition that he enroll in a residential drug treatment program.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the last day of President Obama's term as commander-in-chief, he cut short the sentences of 330 people federal inmates convicted of drug crimes.

