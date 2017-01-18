Police locate truck, identify persons of interest after hit-and-run in McCracken Co., KY

Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky located the truck involved in a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Wednesday.

The call about the crash came in around 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Jason Carnine, 35, of Paducah, was riding his bicycle north on Old Mayfield Road near the intersection of Rosewood Drive. An unknown driver, who was also traveling north on Old Mayfield Road, hit him with the right side of the truck.

Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be a red Toyota Tacoma fleeing the scene. As it turns out, the truck investigators believe was involved is actually a red Nissan Titan.

On Thursday evening at approximately 7 p.m., officials found the truck at a home off of North Friendship Road in McCracken County.

Two persons of interest were found and identified at the home. Investigators received conflicting accounts as to who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, and so far, deputies say both have refused to further cooperate.

The truck was impounded so investigators can take a closer look at it. The sheriff said other electronic devices were seized as part of a court order.

The man struck by this vehicle remains in serious condition at a local hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.