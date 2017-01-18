Despite popular belief, cold weather won't make you sick

A cold, gloomy day might make you feel down. But does it actually make you sick?

The simple answer is no; however, it can lead to those factors that do make you sick.

Stephen Byrd, a pharmacist at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, helped explain why.

"I think contrary to popular belief that really doesn't affect illness very much... it may affect how you feel, but generally weather is less of a factor than people want to make it," said Byrd.

Byrd said that during cold weather, people tend to congregate indoors. When people are in close proximity to one another, germs can spread more easily.

Also, allergies play a major roll in the winter sicknesses.

"This time of year the biggest causes of allergy-related problems are inside allergies, dust, mold, and pet dander," said Byrd. "Pretty much everything you could be allergic to is found in Southeast Missouri."

This means protection is key. There are a few medicines or home remedies, but Byrd said one simple act can help you out the most - wash your hands!

"You know what, wash your hands every time you get an opportunity to," he said. "Before you eat, after you eat, after you use the restroom, the more you wash your hands the less contact you're gonna have with germs."

It's a simple thing to remember, but Byrd said it goes a long way to keeping you feeling up to speed.

