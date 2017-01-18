Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Dinner to be held in Cape Girardeau

Dr. Mary Frances Berry spoke at the Show Me Center for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Dinner. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Dinner was held in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, January 18.

The speaker was Dr. Mary Francis Berry. She has been one of the most respected voices for the past four decades on civil rights, gender equality and social justice.

She's also one of the founders of the Free South Africa movement.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. at the Show Me Center and the event started at 6 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.