Cape Girardeau PD investigating grocery store theft

The Illinois' continued state budget problems have prompted S&P Global Ratings to downgrade the credit worthiness of six state universities and the City Colleges of Chicago .
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois hosted a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Southern Illinois University.
A Sikeston, Missouri man is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jeremy T. Guyton in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on April 14.
The Cape Girardeau County Relay for Life event has been moved to the Student Rec Center at Southeast Missouri State University due to weather.
The budget impasse in Illinois continues to hit universities hard and the latest casualty at Southern Illinois University may be SIU Farms.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.
