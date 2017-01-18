Cape Girardeau PD investigating grocery store theft

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a theft at a grocery store on January 15.

According to police, three people entered Schnucks in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 and stole a cart of groceries valued at about $500.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the three subjects pictured on surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Couch at 573-335-6621, extension 1243; the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313; text "CAPEPD" to 847411; or email police@cityofcape.org.

