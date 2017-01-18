Worker hits water pipe during intersection repairs in Cape Girardeau

Fronabarger Concreters, along with the City of Cape Girardeau, were on the scene of a busted water pipe on Wednesday, January 18.

A city worker said a Fronabarger worker hit the water pipe while they were doing repairs at the intersection of Themis and Water Streets.

Water gushed up at least 30 feet or so into the air.

According to a city employee, the water pipe was fixed just before 5 p.m.

