Funeral held for Paducah lineman

Funeral arrangements have been made for 28-year-old Josh Franklin of Paducah. (Source: Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah)

The funeral for a Paducah, Kentucky lineman who died earlier this week was held on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Josh "Frank" Franklin, 28, was a lineman for Jackson Purchase Electric. He was electrocuted while trying to restore power on Jan. 6. He died on Jan. 16 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Visitation was from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Heartland Worship Center, 4777 Alben Barkley Dr. in Paducah. The funeral service started at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Worship Center. Burial followed in the Fredonia Cemetery. You can click here for more information.

Crews from Jackson Purchase Electric honored Franklin by escorting his funeral procession along Interstate 24 and US 641 from the funeral in Paducah to the graveside service near Fredonia.

That caravan traveled east on I-24 from Exit 7 at Paducah to Exit 40 at Eddyville around 12:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic, as well as traffic on US 62 and US 45 may have to be halted by officers to allow the procession to enter I-24. The caravan traveled with a police escort.

Franklin is survived by his wife and two children.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.