MO State Senator wants the state to cut financial ties with Russia

Legislation filed today in Jefferson City would prohibit state and local government agencies from contracting with or investing with anyone that does business with Russia or its occupied territories.

State Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal, a Democrat that represents part of St. Louis County, wants all state agencies to divest their assets from the Russian Federation.

“Missouri taxpayers should not be forced to send their hard-earned dollars to a country that undermines and attacks America,” said Sen. Chappelle-Nadal. “With continued growth and strength in the U.S. Stock Market, this is a golden opportunity to bring these dollars home and invest in America instead of showering these funds on Putin and his cronies.”

According to the Joint Committee of Public Employee Retirement, the Missouri State Employee Retirement System has about $15 million invested in the Russian Federation. The agency reports the University of Missouri Retirement, Disability, and Death Benefit Plan has more than $2.7 million in Russian stock holdings.

Under Senate Bill 308, any existing investments or contracts in place that apply to public, taxpayer dollars would be canceled and divested.

Chappelle-Nadal said she filed the bill in response to President-Elect Donald Trump's announcement on Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

