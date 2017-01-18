Charges dropped in Dunklin Co. rape case, prosecutor allegedly failed to contact victims

Charges are dropped against a man in a controversial case out of Dunklin County, Missouri and now the prosecuting attorney faces a formal complaint.

We brought you the story in 2014, Michael Dean of Illinois was charged with sex crimes and kidnapping.

Now the story is taking a different turn.

It was the end of 2014 when Michael Dean was arrested and accused of drugging and raping three men.

Then-Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Sokoloff charged Dean with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of forcible sodomy.

Fast forward to 2016, current Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey McCormick said those charges had to be dropped.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, he said there were concerns with continuing the case, but couldn't comment on an exact reason.

Now, McCormick is facing an accusation of his own.

One of the victims claimed they were never told the charges were dropped.

In Missouri, prosecuting attorneys are required to let victims know about changes in charges within five days.

Attorney Laef Lorton represents one of the alleged victims. He said neither he, his client, nor the office had any contact with the prosecutor, but would not comment if they filed the complaint.

McCormick said one of his associates attempted to contact the victims, but there is no record the task was completed.

In a statement, McCormick said:

"I am very sorry. We try to maintain an open communication with victims. A victim's advocate is in place to ensure this doesn't happen moving forward."

The Office of Chief Disciplinary Council said in a statement they cannot confirm nor deny any complaint against Mr. McCormick.

Dean is still facing an attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge in Calhoun County, Illinois.

There is also a civil case pending against Dean related to his Dunklin County arrest.

