Lowe's to reduce some assistant manager positions

Lowe's will be shifting some roles and reducing approximately one to two assistant store manager positions per store.

According to Karen Cobb, manager of corporate public relations at Lowe's, they are shifting some roles and responsibilities instead of eliminating them, so the majority of associates affected will have the opportunity of new roles at Lowe's.

Cobb said the store model will also result in the reduction of about one to two assistant manager positions per store.

In addition, Cobb said they have consolidated some leadership positions in Customer Support Centers and Distribution Centers, impacting about 37 employees nationwide and about 10 percent of vice presidents in the corporate office in Mooresville, N.C. In total, she said this impacts 1 percent of Lowe's workforce, about 2,400 employees.

"While the majority of employees who are affected by these actions will transition into new roles, we deeply regret that a small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company," Cobb said. "It is always difficult to make decisions like these that affect people, but sometimes they are necessary in order to meet the evolving expectations of consumers as we invest for the future."

Cobb said they will be providing the impacted individuals with a transition package including severance and outplacement support.

You can click here to read the employee letter sent out.

