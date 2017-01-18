City of Carbondale partners with radio station to launch podcast

The City of Carbondale and WDBX 91.1 FM have teamed up to launch a bi-weekly city podcast.

“Inside Carbondale” will feature interviews with city officials and community leaders. The goal is to provide residents with the latest information about projects and events going on in the community.

The podcast will be hosted by Carbondale's public relations officer Amy Fox.

"We are really hoping this helps us become more transparent and to reach out to a different crowd of people," said Amy Fox, public relations officer for the City of Carbondale and host of Inside Carbondale. "We are looking for different ways to help target younger folks and help them stay connected to city officials."

The podcast will be available here. The first episode went live on Wednesday, January 18 at 9 a.m.

"We just hope this is another way, if they can't make it to a city council meeting or another event, they can still stay informed because, let's face it, people don't want to go searching for information. They want that information presented in an easy way," Fox said.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at (618) 559-1939 or afox@explorecarbondale.com.

