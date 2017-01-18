WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Kennett

A Sikeston, Missouri man is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jeremy T. Guyton in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on April 14.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois will be hosting a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday evening at Southern Illinois University.
The Cape Girardeau County Relay for Life event has been moved to the Student Rec Center at Southeast Missouri State University due to weather.
The budget impasse in Illinois continues to hit universities hard and the latest casualty at Southern Illinois University may be SIU Farms.
A mix up in ballots in New Madrid County, Missouri could lead to a special election for Alderman Ward 2.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
Three men were robbed, and one of them shot, after their car broke down on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.
A man and his attorney were fighting a $128 ticket he received back in Jan. for leaving his car in the driveway.
