WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Kennett

Officers in Kennett are looking for a man they say robbed Casey's General Store with a pistol.

According to police, store employees said a black man wearing all black and a ski mask walked in around 10:45 p.m. and pulled out a pistol.

The man asked for cash.

He got the cash and ran away.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

