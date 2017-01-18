Pres. Obama holds final press conference as president

President Barack Obama held his final press conference as president on Wednesday, January 18.

During the press conference, he defended his decision to cut decades off Chelsea Manning's prison term.

Manning was convicted in 2013 of violating the Espionage Act and other crimes for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents while working as an intelligence analyst in Baghdad.

Obama will leave office on Friday, Jan. 20 when President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in.

