Paducah offers citizens an inside look at city government

The City of Paducah is offering an interactive program to educate citizens in the workings of city government.

They are calling this program Paducah Citizens’ Academy, Your Passport to City Government.

The academy is similar in structure to the Citizens’ Police Academy offered through the Paducah Police Department.

The Paducah Citizens’ Academy will be an in-depth study and interactive program held on eight Thursday evenings beginning in March.

City Manager Jeff Pederson said, “The Academy is an exciting initiative that will create new connections between citizens and their city government. As a professionally-managed city government, we value citizen interactions and participation. Even though Paducah offers a variety of tools from the website to social media for citizens to correspond with the City, we know that face-to-face interactions are the best way to engage the public.”

The Paducah Citizens’ Academy will be held Thursday evenings, 6:30 to 9 p.m., from March 23 through May 18.

The Academy will not meet April 6 which is the week of spring break for local schools.

A graduation ceremony will be at the May 23 meeting of the Paducah Board of Commissioners.

The program is free to participants; however, class size is limited.

Individuals 16 years of age and older who live, work, or attend school in Paducah-McCracken County are encouraged to apply.

Topics include form and function of government, public safety, geographic information systems (GIS), planning and community development, finance and budget, engineering and public works, and parks services.

There will be opportunities for ridealongs, site visits, and tours.

If you are interested in participating, you are asked to complete the registration form.

The deadline to register is March 3. Additional information about each session is located on the website as well.

If you have a question about the Paducah Citizens’ Academy, contact Smolen at 270-538-9827 or at msmolen@paducahky.gov.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.