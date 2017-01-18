Paducah offers citizens an inside look at city government

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois hosted a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Southern Illinois University.
A Sikeston, Missouri man is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jeremy T. Guyton in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on April 14.
The Cape Girardeau County Relay for Life event has been moved to the Student Rec Center at Southeast Missouri State University due to weather.
The budget impasse in Illinois continues to hit universities hard and the latest casualty at Southern Illinois University may be SIU Farms.
A mix up in ballots in New Madrid County, Missouri could lead to a special election for Alderman Ward 2.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video of a high-speed chase that ended with the death of a motorcyclist Wednesday night.
