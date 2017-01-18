2 Advance High School Seniors score 1000th point in the same game

Preston Wuebker and Dawson Mayo both hit their 1000th point. (Source: Tiffany Wuebker)

It was a big night for Advance High School!

Not only did the Varsity Boy's Basketball team win their game at Zalma with a final score of 81-52, but two seniors hit milestones.

Preston Wuebker and Dawson Mayo both sank their 1000th point during the game.

That game was played at Zalma on Tuesday, January 17.

