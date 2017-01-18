Stoddard County crash sends two people to the hospital

The Paducah Police Department says a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since April 20 has been found safe.
The Paducah Police Department says a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since April 20 has been found safe.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of a man that fled the scene during a traffic stop.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of a man that fled the scene during a traffic stop.
Illinois State Police is alerting the public to increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic on the rural roads of several southern Illinois counties on Saturday, April 22.
Illinois State Police is alerting the public to increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic on the rural roads of several southern Illinois counties on Saturday, April 22.
A pair of park cleanup events in Cape Girardeau are being rescheduled for April 29 thanks to strong storms in the forecast.
A pair of park cleanup events in Cape Girardeau are being rescheduled for April 29 thanks to strong storms in the forecast.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois will be hosting a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday evening at Southern Illinois University.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois will be hosting a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday evening at Southern Illinois University.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
The man sentenced to death in the massacre of nine parishioners at a downtown Charleston church is now in federal custody.
The man sentenced to death in the massacre of nine parishioners at a downtown Charleston church is now in federal custody.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.