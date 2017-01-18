Stoddard County crash sends two people to the hospital

A single vehicle crash in Stoddard County sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. on county road 642 two miles south of Dudley.

Troopers say the driver, 58-year-old Kathy Miller of Dexter, failed to negotiate a turn and hit a ditch.

Miller and her passenger, 38-year-old Angela Davis of Dexter, were taken by ambulance to Southeast Health of Stoddard County in Dexter.

According to the patrol, Davis suffered moderate injuries and Miller suffered minor injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

