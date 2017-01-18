Carbondale Neighborhood Action Group to host free home buyer seminar

The Carbondale Neighborhood Action Group is teaming up with the Egyptian Board of Realtors to host a free home buyer seminar on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Carbondale Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The library is located at 405 W. Main St.

Realtors, mortgage lenders, home inspectors, and title companies will discuss a variety of topics associated with buying a home, such as selecting a realtor, finding the right home, selecting a lender, home inspections, contingencies, and post-purchase maintenance.

Lunch will be provided to all attendees and light refreshments will be available throughout the seminar. Activities for kids will also be available.

This event is free, but registration is strongly encouraged. To sign up, visit http://goo.gl/forms/pLGXoQFyyrO30bZu1. For more information, contact Daniel Presley at 626-487-9747 or CarbondaleHomeBuyer@gmail.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.