Rend Lake College's REC the Scale Challenge returns spring 2017

Rend Lake College are bringing back REC the Scale Challenge this spring by popular demand.

Participants of any age will be able to weigh-in starting Fri., Jan. 27 and begin the 12-week challenge.

A $30 fee is required.

Weigh-ins will be held at the Rec and are mandatory on the following dates: Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and 24, March 10 and 24, and April 7 and 21.

Participants will be able to utilize the Rec, Aquatic Center, all-weather track, and the tennis court on the Ina campus at their leisure during this time.

Hours for weigh-ins will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration for the REC the Scale Challenge must be done in person at the Rec or Aquatic Center.

For more information, contact O'Daniel at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1279 or odanielt@rlc.edu.

