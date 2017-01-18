Verizon IndyCar Series drivers to greet fans at St. Louis Auto Show

Verizon IndyCar Series drivers Takuma Sato and Matthew Brabham will greet fans and sign autographs in the Gateway Motorsports Park booth at the St. Louis Auto Show at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Sato will greet fans and sign autographs in the Gateway Motorsports Park booth on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. He also will participate in an on-stage Q&A at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Sato, a native of Tokyo, Japan, will drive the No. 26 Andretti Auto sport Honda in 2017. A seven-year veteran of Formula 1, Sato began racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2010 and became the first Japanese driver to win an Indy car race (Long Beach, 2013). Sato also drove for AJ Foyt Racing for four seasons (2013-2016).

Brabham will greet fans and sign autographs in the Gateway Motorsports Park booth on Friday and Saturday. Brabham won the 2013 Pro Mazda Championship title while driving for Andretti Autosport. He competed in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 and is the grandson of three-time Formula 1 champion Sir Jack Brabham.

Current Verizon IndyCar Series car, vintage Indianapolis 500 race cars and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racer will be included in the Gateway Motorsports Park's display area. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for GMP's inaugural INDYCAR 500 while at the auto show.

Robert Hight, the 2009 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car champion, will sign autographs from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the AAA Insurance booth adjacent to the GMP display.

Hight's AAA Insurance Chevrolet Camaro SS NHRA Funny Car and Joey Logano's No. 22 AAA Insurance Ford Fusion from the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series will be on display in the AAA Insurance booth from Thursday through Sunday.

The Gateway Kartplex Powered By Bommarito Automotive Group will bring its full-on racing karts to the Dome and show attendees will have the opportunity to race on the challenging, high-speed indoor road course.

Kartplex hours of operation and pricing at the St. Louis Auto Show:

Thursday - Noon to 9 p.m. $15.

Friday - Noon to 10 p.m. $15 from noon to 4 p.m.; $20 from 4-10 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. $20.

Sunday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $20

The Saint Louis Auto Show fueled by Phillips 66 features more than 500 new cars, trucks, SUVs and luxury vehicles from more than 25 manufacturers all under one roof.

The show also will include drifting demonstrations by Vaughn Gittin Jr. and the Million Dollar Mile (a collection of luxury and exotic cars) and a Kids Zone.

