This week in music: 1974 The Joker

Let's dip into the Billboard archives and check out the music scene from 43 years ago.

For the 3rd week of January in 1974 The Hot 100 had former Beatle Ringo Starr at number five with You're Sixteen. The song was a remake of a 1960 hit by Johnny Burnette who took it all the way to number 3. Ringo did a little better taking it all the way to the top of the charts. By the way, Ringo made a video of the song in 1978. That video featured a young Carrie Fischer as Ringo's love interest.

Gladys Knight and the Pips were red hot in '74. Their hit I've Got to Use My Imagination was at number four.

In the number three spot was Brownsville Station with Smokin' in the Boys Room. Everybody knows that smoking ain't allowed in school. The song is about rebellious students trying to avoid getting caught smoking by lighting up cigarettes in the boy's restroom.

The Steve Miller Band was parked in the number two spot with The Joker. The song included a whole lot of memorable lines and phrases including, space cowboy, gangster of love, lovey dovey and midnight toker.

And in the top spot was soul singer Al Wilson with his only number one hit. Show and Tell sold a million copies and Billboard ranked it as the number 15 song of the year. You may also remember Paul Schaeffer and the CBS Orchestra playing it on Late Night with David Letterman for the segment called Show & Tell.

