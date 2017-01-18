January 19 celebrity birthdays

She's a legendary country music singer-songwriter who's hits include: Jolene, Here You Come Again, I Will Always Love You and 9 to 5. She has her own amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and she recently helped with a telethon for wildfire victims in Gatlinburg. Country Music Hall of Famer Dolly Parton is 71 today.

She's a chef known for her southern recipes. She's also a TV host and author. Paula Deen is 70 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Peg Bundy in the fox sitcom Married... With Children. She also starred in the FX drama Sons of Anarchy. Katey Sagal is 63 today.

As a child actress, she had the role of Stephanie Tanner on Full House. She currently portrays the grown-up Stephanie on the Netflix follow-up series Fuller House. Jodie Sweetin is 35 today.



She's an actress who was terrorized by sea gulls, pigeons and blackbirds in the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock movie The Birds.

She also starred in Hitchcock's 1964 movie Marnie. Tippi Hedren is 87 today.

He was a member of the rock band America who had a string of hit singles in the 1970's and early 1980's. You heard him on songs like Horse With No Name, Ventura Highway and Tin Man. Dewey Bunnell is 65 today.

