Fire Marshal at the scene of a house fire in West Frankfort

The State Fire Marshal is at the scene of a Franklin County structure fire.

Multiple crews responded to the call that came in around 3 a.m.

One of the assisting crews was the Zeigler Fire Department who posted on Facebook that it was headed to the scene.

The fire was located on 211 North Anna Street, West Frankfort, IL.

The home is a total loss.

No one was in the house during the fire.

The fire marshal said the home was unoccupied at the time and there is a for sale sign in the front yard. Firefighters said the home hasn't been occupied for a while.

He believes the power to the building was still on.

There was a firefighter that was injured and taken to the emergency room and suffered minor injuries.

