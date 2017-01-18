Fire Marshal at the scene of a house fire in West Frankfort

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois will be hosting a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday evening at Southern Illinois University.
Pilot House restaurant announced on Facebook that it's now officially smoke/vape free. The new rules take effect immediately.
Traffic is back open on I-57 in Pulaski County, Missouri after a major crash involving three semis and a passenger vehicle.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A semi truck overturned in a ditch on Highway 67 on Thursday afternoon, April 20.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
A man and his attorney were fighting a $128 ticket he received back in Jan. for leaving his car in the driveway.
